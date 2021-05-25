The Scratching Post pet of the week: Cooper looking for his forever home

Cooper the kitten is searching for his forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Cooper the kitten is looking for his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says when you meet Cooper, there's three things that stand out about him.

"The feel of his thick velvet fur, his chunky build, and his affection. He might look staunch but inside he is a gentle and well mannered boy and a great mate for someone wanting company."

He has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Cooper or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.