Candie is searching for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

A kitten as sweet as her name suggests is searching for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Candie is a very confident girl who's always in a good mood.

"Her purr hardly stops. She's very affectionate so her new family will need to prepare themselves for lots of kitty cuddles, it's her specialty. Another pet to play with in her new home would be preferred."



She is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Candie or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.