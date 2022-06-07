Brucie is searching for his forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Brucie the kitten is searching for his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Brucie arrived with his brother and sister, after being found in a shed on a rural property.

"As wild kittens, you can imagine how scared they were especially since their mum lost her life on the road, but it didn't take long for them to realise people had great offerings."

She says Brucie was easily won over with food, which remains his favourite thing in life apart from the gentle back and tummy scratches.

He has been in a multi-cat dog foster and is comfortable sharing space with other pets, so long as they leave room for him to get under the bed covers with his new owner.

Karma says he is a gentle boy and would be best suited in a home with another pet to play with, or with someone that is home a lot.

"He's not fussed on the noises young kids make so an adult home is preferred."

Brucie is 14 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Brucie or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.