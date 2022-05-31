Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Stratford Press

The Scratching Post pet of the week: Banksy looking for his forever home

Quick Read
Banksy's coat resembles a tuxedo, so he's always looking his best. Photo/ Supplied

Banksy's coat resembles a tuxedo, so he's always looking his best. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Press

When possible families go to meet Banksy, they'll be met with a lovely kitten, looking his very best.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Banksy's coat makes it look like he's always wearing a tuxedo so he always looks well-dressed for any occasion.

"He would make an awesome companion for someone that needs a buddy. Very smoochy, loud happy purr and is a qualified kneader so can he floof pillows, blankets, even clean washing."

He is 14 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

If you're interested in adopting Banksy or any of the other kittens looking for new homes contact The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, ph 027 292 6167, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.