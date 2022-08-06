The Scratching Post is offering discounted desexing for moggies. Photo/ Supplied

While winter means The Scratching Post adoption rooms are quiet, trustee Karma Andrews says there is more work to be done.

"With spring just around the corner, that means a lot of kittens will soon be needing our help."

Karma says while kittens are adorable, with the breeding rate of cats there are more kittens born than there are good homes available.

"Communities need responsible cat owners that get their cats fixed to prevent strays and their uncontrolled breeding in our neighbourhoods. As a cat owner, you're either part of the solution or part of the problem."

She says recent fundraising has enabled The Scratching Post to offer discounted desexing for cats living in the central and south Taranaki districts to owners who own a Community Services card or a Gold card.

"The moggy needs to be 5 months of age or older and be people friendly so able to be easily and safely handled by vet staff."

The cost is $65 for a female cat and $45 for a male cat.

"In addition to this discounted rate, all cats will be microchipped and registered on the national database and given flea and worm treatment absolutely free. The total saving to the owner is between $200-$260."

She says with the cat breeding season starting in a few weeks, cat owners are urged to get their cats fixed as there is only a limited number of vouchers available.

If you need help to get your moggy cat fixed, call or visit The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, ph 027 292 6167 during opening hours Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.