The Scratching Post kitten of the week: Sass is a smoochy and friendly feline

Sass is a smoochy and confident three-month-old kitten.

A smoochy kitten by the name of Sass is looking for her forever home.

Sass is a black and white kitten and is about three months old. She is currently being looked after by the team at The Scratching Post, which is operated by the Stratford Companion Animal Assistance Trust.

Trustee Karma Andrews says Sass is aptly named.

"She's a very confident and smoochy girl, making her an ideal candidate for any loving family."

Karma says any future family of hers will need to allow for some regular grooming time.

"She is fluffy so would need the commitment of a weekly brush to keep her locks knot free and looking fabulous."

Sass, like all kittens available for adoption through The Scratching Post, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

If you are interested in adopting Sass contact The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, ph 027 292 6167, open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am-2pm.