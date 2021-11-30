The Scratching Post: Fundraiser to raise money for local charity

Volunteer Estella Van der Lee with some of the fabric on offer at the fundraiser.

Crafters and sewers will be able to pick up a range of fabric at an upcoming fundraiser and support a local charity while doing so.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the two-day fundraiser will raise much-needed funds for The Scratching Post.

"The funds go towards vet bills and food for our kittens. We're expecting another boomer of a kitten season for the next nine months so we're going to have a lot of little hungry kittens to feed and get ready for their forever homes. We're going to be extremely busy. If we can't fundraise, we can't operate."

The Scratching Post is run by the Stratford Companion Animal Trust. The charity was set up in 2012 to reduce the number of unwanted cats in the district and help people on low incomes to desex their pets.

She says the fabric was donated to The Scratching Post by a regular supporter.

"This person regularly supports us in our fundraising efforts and we're very appreciative of the support. It's lovely that they think of us and help us raise money."

There is lace, cotton, polyester, stretch knits, curtaining and embroidery anglaise on offer in a variety of colours and prints.

"It's all clean and in excellent condition. What's even better is it will be sold at a great price."

Karma says the fundraiser is the perfect opportunity for crafters and sewers to pick up some fabric for their projects.

"I know there's a lot of mask-makers so this is an excellent opportunity for them, and anyone who wants to pick up some nice fabric for their crafting projects."

Karma says Covid-19 regulations will be in place.

"People are expected to sign in, wear a mask and we'll be monitoring the number of people who enter the shop. It's all about keeping everyone safe."

The details:

What: The Scratching Post fabric sale fundraiser.

When: Friday December 3 to Saturday December 4, 10am to 1pm.

Where: The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford.

Eftpos available.