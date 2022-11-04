Clawd Van Puss is searching for his forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Clawd Van Puss is searching for his forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Clawd Van Puss is searching for the purrfect person to take him home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says his chunky, masculine build needed a staunch name.

"Don't be fooled by the bravado. This action-packed kitten is still a lap lounger who likes the comforts of warm snuggly blankets, lots of pats and people interaction."

Clawd is 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Clawd Van Puss or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.