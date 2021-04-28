The Royal New Zealand Navy Band performs in Stratford's Prospero Place

The Royal New Zealand Navy Band performed in Prospero Place last week.

The Royal New Zealand Navy Band performed in Stratford last week.

The band performed in Prospero Place for an audience of over 100 people which included residents from Maryann and Marire Rest Homes.

The band played a number of hits recognised by the crowd, including Stan Walker's Take it Easy.

Fay Payton, a resident at Maryann Rest Home, says she enjoyed the music.

"It's exciting the Royal New Zealand Navy Band were in Stratford."

Maryann Rest Home residents with diversional therapists Jezka Birondo and Andrea Walker.

Jack Stewart says he had been looking forward to the event.

"They're very talented."

Jezka Birondo, a diversional therapist for Agecare Central in Stratford, says it was good for the residents to get out and enjoy the music.

"It's great they could experience some quality music and participate in a community event. Some of our residents served in the war so it is a great way for them to reminisce and celebrate Anzac Day."

Eve Mercer, 9, and her brother Jett, 6, enjoyed listening to the band.

"The music they played is very cool. I could recognise some of the songs," Eve says.

Jett says the band were talented.

Eve, 9, and Jett, 6, Mercer enjoyed listening to the music.

"They must be able to take big breaths to play those instruments."

Pat Curtis, a resident at Marire Rest Home, says it was great to get out and listen to the music.

Marire Rest Home residents.

"It's different to what I used to listen to. My grandfather Harry Childs was in the Stratford Citizens Band, he was one of the foundation members. They played marching music and marched. The Royal New Zealand Navy Band may sound different to what I'm used to but it is still lovely."