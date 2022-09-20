Jase Hoyte and Mike Minogue will be broadcasting live from Shining Peak Brewing on September 21. Photo/ Supplied

Jase Hoyte and Mike Minogue will be broadcasting live from Shining Peak Brewing on September 21. Photo/ Supplied

The Radio Hauraki Big Show with Jase Hoyte and Mike Minogue is heading to New Plymouth.

On Wednesday, September 21, Jase Hoyte and Mike Minogue will be broadcasting the show live from Shining Peak Brewing.

It's all in celebration of Shining Peak's 'Drink Beer, Do Good' project, where charities benefit from 5 per cent of their beer revenue. This month, the money is going to Blue September to help raise awareness for prostate cancer.

The Big Show hosts, Jase Hoyte and Mike Minogue, say to make sure you come down to Shining Peak Brewing.

"Come down, say g'day and drink a few beers to help support Blue September! We'd love to see you down there."

Jenny Corban from Te Whatu Ora Taranaki will also be joining the show to talk about all things prostate cancer at the live Hauraki broadcast.

The show will broadcast live from 4-7pm at Shining Peak Brewing - 59 Gill Street, New Plymouth Central.