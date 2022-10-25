From left: Apryl Herrick, Leanne Baillie, Calvey Farquhar, QFF Raymond Eynon, Max Baillie, Hayden Erueti and Ryan Lott. Photo / Supplied

The Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hard Park is back with plans to be better than ever, says organiser Calvey Farquhar.

With his children leaving Kaponga Primary School at the end of the year, this will be the last event Calvey is organising for the school.

"They will both be attending Stratford High School next year. Because of this, I plan to make it the best and biggest event to come."

At the last event, 200 cars registered for the show and $4000 was raised for the school, the funds going towards school camps and projects such as the bike track and scooter park.

"I think the 2021 event was so successful because so many car events had been cancelled, but I held on with fingers crossed hoping restrictions would be lifted, and it paid off."

Gary Preston from Preston Engineering is the major sponsor for the event.

"He has sponsored all three events. We appreciate what he has done for this event."

As people view the cars, they can listen to live entertainment from The Slacks and watch a special performance organised by Kaponga Primary School students.

A new addition to the event is the concrete skid pad, Calvey says.

"Bevan Schuler from Schulers Concrete has created a small concrete skid pad, thrown in some cool spot-prizes, a cash prize and a trophy for the best standstill burnout."

As well as the new events, some fan favourites will be returning, he says.

"We will have the popular engine sound-off, the show-n-shine with people's choice, prizes and trophies."

The Hard Park is for everyone, Calvey says.

"Hypo Hoppers will be there with a bouncy castle, we have Morph Face Painting, laser tag, virtual reality video games, a Hot Wheels sale and swap meet, and Ferns is back sponsoring the Mega Mayhem Lolly Scramble. We also have plenty of stalls and raffles operating on the day."

To keep people fed, there will be a number of foods available from Ferns' Kai waka and ice creams and coffee from the Inu waka. There'll also be Texas BBQ, Dusty Knuckles Pizza, Willy's Tucka truck will be serving up delicious miniature donuts, and the school's PTA will be doing a sausage sizzle.

"It's set to be a good day."

The event wouldn't be possible without the support of all the sponsors.

"We're so thankful to them for supporting the event and in turn supporting the school."

The Details:

What: Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hard Park.

When: November 5, 10am - 2pm.

Where: Kaponga Primary School.

Entry: Gold coin donation.

Register: To enter a vehicle, the cost is $10. For more information, contact Calvey Farquhar via email at: calvey82@gmail.com