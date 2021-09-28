The Mud Club: Tamariki enjoy running around in new Mud Club programme

Liam Firth, 10, liked going over the hurdles.

Tamariki have enjoyed running around in nature's playground in a new after-school programme.

The Mud Club is a 10-week programme run by TempoFit in conjunction with Sport Taranaki, who have funded the programme, making it free.

The coaches are TempoFit head running coach Hayden Shearman and personal trainer Pallak Manan Singh.

Hayden says the Mud Club has two sessions.

"We have a junior session from 8 to 10 years old, and then a senior session for 12 plus. It's for anyone regardless of their physical health, whether they're training for school cross country, wanting to get fitter for sport or just wanting to have fun outdoors."

Alexander Rice, 8, going through the stepping ladder.

Activities include obstacle courses, running drills, and BlazePods.

"The BlazePods are quite popular. They add a fun element to the running drills. They are used for flash reflex training."

The Mud Club started during the third school term.

"It's been very popular. The junior session is already booked out weeks in advance. The goal is to make this accessible for everyone The kids loved the variety of activities."

He says the Hatchery Lawn is the 'perfect' place to hold the sessions.

"The scenery is lovely and there's a cafe nearby for the parents to get a coffee and walk around the park while the kids are in the session. We encourage parents to come along and participate and a few of them do."

Pania Perawiti, 9, enjoyed using the BlazePods.

Pania Perawiti, 9, from Woodleigh Primary School enjoys going to the Mud Club sessions.

"It's very fun. I really enjoy using the BlazePods. They were very cool."

Liam Firth, 10, from St Joseph's New Plymouth enjoys running around the Hatchery Lawn.

"It's a lot of good exercise. I'm preparing for my school's cross country and this is a great way to do that. I really like the relay sprints and going around the obstacle course."

For more information, visit www.tempofit.org/the-mud-club.