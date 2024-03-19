Elizabeth Atkinson, who plays the lead character Sam, wore her great-grandmother's kōrowai to Tuesday's world premiere of The Mountain at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth. Photo / RNZ

The tween leads of New Zealand’s latest feature film stole the show at the world premiere of The Mountain at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth on Tuesday..

A joyous and heartfelt drama, the film follows three children on a mission to find healing under the watchful eye of Taranaki Maunga.

The Mountain is the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Rachel House, best known for her work in Boy, Hunt For The Wilderpeople and Whale Rider.

Director Rachel House at the world premiere of The Mountain at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth. Photo / RNZ

She said her lead characters — played by Elizabeth Atkinson, Reuben Francis and Terence Daniel — did not have it easy.

“There are some, you know, big issues that the kids handle with absolute aplomb, that kids often do actually those very difficult challenges, but it’s about — very much so about — friendship and how very important friendship is and, of course, our very beautiful maunga.”

House (Ngāti Mutunga, Te Atiawa, Kāi Tahu) said the role of Taranaki Maunga was what she brought to co-writer Tom Furniss’ original story.

“What I realised that I could bring was giving the mountain an identity and how that specific identity of this particular mountain could impact the journey.”

Elizabeth Atkinson plays Sam, who’s undergoing chemo.

“She is Māori European, but she doesn’t know who she truly is, like her identity and her maunga, and she would like for Taranaki Maunga to be her maunga and she’s trying to find healing with that maunga and identity.”

Elizabeth got the memo to dress to impress.

“My dress is from Flo & Frankie and they’ve been a help with my styling and then this kōrowai is my nan’s and the colour pink [on it] for a flower that only grew on Taranaki.”

The Hamilton resident has got the acting bug now.

“It’s amazing, incredible; I definitely want to be in the industry for a long time.”

Reuben Francis, Elizabeth Atkinson, and Terence Daniel at the world premiere of The Mountain at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth. Photo / RNZ

House couldn’t be more impressed with her young charges.

“These kids are exceptional. I mean I’m so proud of them. Yeah, I think they’ve done a brilliant job. I’m very proud.”

The Mountain will be in cinemas nationwide from March 28.