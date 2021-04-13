The Kai Kitchen Trust: Fundraiser to help trust continue to feed local children

Life coach Wayne Dellow will be speaking at the event. Photo/ Supplied

A fundraiser will teach people how to use personalities in business while helping a local charitable trust.

Next month business coach Wayne Dellow will be holding a fundraiser presentation. All of the proceeds will be going to the Kai Kitchen Trust.

Kai Kitchen Trust founder Rochelle Steer says she met Wayne at a Bizlink Hāwera Business After Five event.

"The Kai Kitchen Trust hosted the event and Wayne was there. I spoke at the event and after my presentation he came up to me and said he'd like to find a way to help the trust. He and life coach Tara Hogan have organised the event."

She says the event is not to be missed.

"At the event he will be explaining how to use personality for business. His talk is about aligning strengths to suit different roles in the business. For example, if there is someone who has great communicative skills, they would best suit a front of house role.

"This presentation will help add dollar value to a company as it teaches business owners valuable skills."

Rochelle says Wayne is a great speaker.

"He did a profile on me and I was mind-blown. He was on point with everything he said."

The presentation will be held at the South Taranaki RSA building.

"Recently the RSA held a St Patrick's Day event. They cooked a big stew and had a range of food. They called the trust and asked if we wanted the leftovers. We took them and turned them into meals.

"Since then, we have been communicating with them and they offered for the event to be held there. We're grateful for their help."

She says as well as learning valuable skills, attendees will be helping the Kai Kitchen Trust so they can continue to feed children in need.

"Our goal is to alleviate poverty. No child should go hungry."

Rochelle says the trust was surprised with the demand for school lunches after the introduction of the Government's free lunch programme.

"We had expected our numbers to drop down to 14. Last year we lost half of the children we made lunches for, but we have gained more students by expanding our reach. We now deliver lunches south past Opunake and north past Ratapiko. The trust makes lunches for 74 students around Taranaki."

So far the trust has made 82,000 lunches since it started six years ago. Last year the Kai Kitchen Trust introduced Kai Packs, an emergency meal designed for families with children.

Families are referred to the Kai Kitchen Trust by Social Services providers, government departments, schools, and health departments.

"They are flying out the door. We are pleased that we can help families in emergency situations."

She says tickets to the Wayne Dellow presentation are selling fast.

"I encourage people to get in quick."

The Details:

What: Presenting Wayne Dellow.

Where: South Taranaki RSA building.

When: May 4, 7pm.

Tickets: $50 each available from The Kai Kitchen Trust on 12 Union street, Hāwera and the South Taranaki RSA.