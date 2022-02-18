Volunteers Cheryl Christensen (left), Taukirangi Brown, Harmony Foley and Cassidy Neil with Board of Trustees member Tane Houston. Photo/ Supplied

A free food store in south Taranaki is combating food wastage.

The Kai Kitchen Trust opened the free food store in April 2021, and board member Michelle Mills says since the doors opened, the shop has been busy.

"It's definitely grown. For the past three months, we've seen a big increase. We see some repeat customers but over the Christmas period we saw a lot of new faces."

The store was started to give away donated food surplus to The Kai Kitchen's needs to minimise the amount of food going to landfill. Once the team have picked out the food for the school lunches and kai packs, the rest goes towards the free food store.

Michelle describes the store as a modern-day foodbank.

"There is a limit on how much a customer can take from each shelf. For example, a customer can take one item from the snack shelf, one from the sugar shelf, and a couple of items from produce.

"We want to stop as much food from going to the landfill but also have people take what they will use."

Last month 1243kg worth of food was given away at the store.

"This works out to be 4053 meals."

Michelle says there are no criteria to shop at the store.

"It's for everyone."

With the country in the red traffic light setting, instead of customers coming into the store, they can receive a premade pack at the door.

"The packs include things from each shelf. People end up with a wide variety of things."

She says the school lunch programme is also successful, with The Kai Kitchen Trust helping seven schools this year.

"The schools are located from Stratford to Hāwera. We have 43 students we are helping now but expect that number to increase throughout the year."

Michelle says those wanting to donate can visit The Kai Kitchen's website and look up "Adopt-a-Lunch".

"We appreciate everyone who donates."