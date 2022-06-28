The show is hosted annually by Ben Hurley. Photo/ Supplied

The Great Comedy night is back again, with four comedians heading to two South Taranaki hotspots.

The show, hosted annually by local lad and nationally renowned comedian Ben Hurley, is heading to Eltham Town Hall on Friday, July 15 and to Hāwera's TSB Hub on Saturday, July 16.

Hurley, best known for his TV appearances on shows such as 7 Days and The Project, says he looks forward to hosting a comedy event at home in South Taranaki year after year.

This time around he is bringing one of the most beloved comedians in the country, Dai Henwood. He is known for being a mainstay of Kiwi TV for over 15 years including shows such as 7 Days, Dancing with the Stars, Family Feud and the brand-new Lego Masters NZ.

Joining the lineup will be David Correos. Winner of the Billy T award in 2016, Correos then went on to be one of the stars of Taskmaster NZ series 2 and a regular on 7 Days.

Liv McKenzie is also joining the mix. Having learned her craft in New York City, she is back in New Zealand and making appearances on 7 Days, The NZ International Festival of Comedy Gala, and Have you Been Paying Attention.

South Taranaki District Council Events co-ordinator Emma Vennell chose the Eltham Town Hall for the event this year, saying it is a stunning hall that is ideal for stand-up comedy.

"It's a perfect venue for this type of event. Winter can be a slow time for events and getting out, so it is nice to be able to offer the community something like this."

Vennell has also decided to bring a second show to the TSB Hub due to the demand for in-person events.

"We would love to provide the opportunity for as many people to sit down and enjoy a much-needed laugh," says Vennell.

Tickets are $40 each or table of 10 for $350 at the South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Centre and Eltham Library Plus. Both shows start at 7.30pm with doors open from 7pm. The show is R16.