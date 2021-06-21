The Devon Hotel signs on as a Taranaki Rugby major partner

The Devon Hotel has signed a three-year major partnership with TRFU. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki Rugby has announced The Devon Hotel has signed a three-year major partnership with Taranaki Rugby Football Union.

The announcement of The Devon Hotel coming on board as a major partner and the official hotel, conferencing and event venue of Taranaki Rugby reaffirms its commitment to the game.

The Devon Hotel is well known for getting behind anything that is positive for Taranaki, and the people who call Taranaki home.

"We're grateful for the support of the rugby fraternity. It's that support that enables us to make this ongoing commitment. There are few that are not positively impacted by the game, and the hundreds of folk that make the sport happen in Taranaki," say owners Peter and Rosemary Tennent.

The family-owned business will feature on the back of the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls playing shorts. The Devon Hotel will also be branded on the upper back of the No.8 Amber and Black jersey, a jersey that was worn 41 times by Peter and Rosemary Tennent's son-in-law Chris Masoe.

The partnership continues a long-standing relationship with Taranaki Rugby for Peter and Rosemary Tennent. Rosemary's parents, the late Noel and Melva Yarrow, began their outstanding support of Taranaki Rugby back in 1992 through principal partner Yarrows the Bakers. Peter is serving his second term as a Taranaki Rugby appointed director.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive Laurence Corlett was delighted to have The Devon Hotel commit to Taranaki Rugby for the next three years.

"The Devon Hotel has been supporting rugby in Taranaki for decades and are already recognised as the go-to hotel for rugby teams and their supporters. Everyone, from aspiring young players to the All Blacks and visiting international and representative teams, has chosen The Devon Hotel as their Taranaki home."