The Dance Project members busy rehearsing for cabaret weekend

The Dance Project are busy preparing for their upcoming show. Photo/ Ella Coulton

The Dance Project are busy rehearsing for their upcoming cabaret weekend.

Founder Hayley Old says this will be the Dance Project's fourth cabaret event.

"We are always heavily supported by the community and we're very thankful for it."

The theme of the night is Party Like Gatsby.

"We didn't hold the event last year but in 2019 the theme was Hollywood. We wanted to stick with the glitzy glam as the 20s are a glamorous time. It also gives attendees the chance to dress up if they wish to."

Twenty-eight dancers ranging from 12 to 34 years old will be performing at the event.

"There will be 25 dances throughout the night featuring hip-hop, jazz, and musical theatre."

Hayley says the performances are choreographed by herself and Tori Cleland.

"We started rehearsing in October last year. Of the countless hours put in to getting the show together a large portion is planning and choreography."

She says the cabaret event is a great night out.

"There is something for everyone. It's a really cool night and fun for us to put on for both the dancers as well as the people watching."

Hayley says there will be a preview show on Friday, May 21 and the official event will take place on the Saturday.

"The preview event is the chance for children and families to see the show. We introduced preview night in 2019 and we were overwhelmed with the response."

The next night is the official event where there is food, drinks, and a DJ playing music once the performances are finished.

"There will be a red carpet vibe with photos taken, and the Stratford War Memorial Centre and the tables will be decorated to go with the theme. The tables are set up where the dancers perform so the dancers are performing on the same level as the guests.

"There are also bleacher seats available which give a perfect bird's-eye view of the stage. In the past we have had over 500 attend the show and we're expecting that same number again."

She says The Dance Project have been rehearsing for over six hours three times a week.

"As well as school, sports and other activities they're putting in the work for the show. They're very dedicated and committed."

Hayley encourages people to get in quick and buy tickets.

"Our tables sold out in three days but we still have bleacher seats available for the official night and tickets available for the preview night.

The Details:

What: The Dance Project Party Like Gatsby cabaret weekend

When: May 21 and 22

Where: War Memorial Centre

Tickets: Contact Hayley Old 027 463 3336