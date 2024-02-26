Min McKay and Zoe Pepper from The Commune are hosting a colaborative market day with other local businesses focused on sustainable living.

Min McKay and Zoe Pepper from The Commune are hosting a colaborative market day with other local businesses focused on sustainable living.

Stratford sisters Min McKay and Zoe Pepper want to teach others about healthier living and sustainability.

They are holding what they term a “collaborative market day” at their property, The Commune Produce Homestead.

The property, on Monmouth Rd, is jointly owned by Min, Zoe and their partners, says Min.

“Five years ago my partner Ryan and I sold our house in New Plymouth and brought into Zoe and Ricky’s property. Zoe and I have always wanted to be self-sufficient and live in the country. We all own this place together and it works well. We can share the workload of the garden, be more efficient and our children can grow up together as well.”

The idea to turn the property into a market garden came later, says Zoe.

“About four years ago Ricky and I spent a summer working at a market garden. It opened my eyes to the possibility of starting something like that here in Stratford.”

Min says they have three goals - feed themselves, store surplus produce and feed other families. Over the years their garden has grown, she says, with The Combine also growing flowers.

“It’s something fun. We make bouquets that we sell at markets and we’ve set up a flower bar that we take to events where people can make their own bouquets. It’s always cool to see what people come up with.”

Zoe says she and Min will have garden tours, vegetable seedlings for sale and the flower bar set up at the market day.

“During the garden tours, we hope to show people that what we do is more obtainable than what people think. The biggest factor is time and convenience but the payoff of healthier living is much more important than convenience.

“It’s going to be a great day.”

Zoe says they have invited a few other sustainable businesses to join the market day. Jordalee Creek, Farlands Farm, Your Home Naturally, Grow Easy and Midsize Thrift will have stalls set up on the day.

“Jordalee Creek and Farlands Farm will be selling fresh produce, Your Home Naturally will sell their natural cleaning products, Grow Easy supplies organic indoor plants and Midsize Thrift sells pre-loved clothing.”

The market is a chance to support locals, she says.

“We would love to see our local food and economy grow. If people get their produce and products as close to home as possible, it’s supporting our local economy.”

The Details

What: The Commune Produce Homestead collaborative market day

When: Saturday, March 9, 9am-12pm

Where: The Commune, 356 Monmouth Road

Free entry

Bring cash for stalls











