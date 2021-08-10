The book I've borrowed: Kyle Mewburn's book is a moving and informative read

Kyle Mewburn's book is a personal and moving account of her life in transition.

"If I was doomed to be perceived as a boy, the best - the only - thing I could do was fake it."

Kyle Mewburn's latest book is quite different from her previous books - those were children's chapter or picture books, this one is an incredibly personal memoir of her life growing up transgender, and her long journey to becoming the woman she always had been inside.

Kyle's writing grabs the reader immediately, drawing them into her life and feels almost as though you are sat with the author, listening to her talk, with her wife Marion probably somewhere there too.

Kyle's story isn't an easy read emotionally, but her writing style is so engaging, and the love she and Marion have for each other shines through so clearly, the overall feeling the book leaves you with is that of hope and love.

From a childhood bereft of much love, or books, in a Brisbane suburb in the 60s to cycling through Europe with her wife in the early days of their marriage, Kyle takes the reader with her as she delves into her past, tracking the ways she struggled with her identity, feeling unable to tell the world her truth - that she was a girl trapped in a boy shaped body, for nearly half a century.

Kyle might have spent much of her life hiding a secret, but her memoir is raw and honest. It doesn't shy away from the hard stuff, be it the prejudice faced or the tough physical ordeal of lengthy facial feminisation surgery, but Kyle deals with all topics with a nice balance of grace and humour throughout.

The story told is Kyle's story, and she makes no claim to be the spokesperson for all transgender people. She is telling her truth, but in doing so, gives the reader an important insight into one person's journey to becoming their authentic self. Kyle's book gives a fascinating insight into her trans experience and, hopefully, will make her readers pause and think about what the trans experience can be like for people.

- This regular column showcases some of the books available to borrow from the Stratford or South Taranaki book catalogues.

