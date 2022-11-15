Patsy Commerford. Photo / Supplied

Three volunteers have been recognised for their efforts.

Patsy Commerford, Tony (Baz) Gordon and Barry Milner were recently awarded life membership for Stratford's TET Kings Theatre trust, for their efforts in restoring and keeping the theatre alive, says deputy chair Nicola Lambkin.

"The life membership of these three is so well deserved. The theatre wouldn't still be operating without their contributions."

She says Barry was instrumental in setting up the trust's second-hand bookshop, where all proceeds go back into the running of the TET Kings Theatre.

"Barry worked to keep the theatre open for such a long time and one of the things he did was start the second-hand bookshop."

She says he has a wealth of knowledge about the theatre.

Barry Milner. Photo / Supplied

"He has so much knowledge. We're actually going to interview Barry for a documentary we're creating about the theatre's history that we will share with people."

Tony and Patsy are like salt and pepper, she says.

"You don't have one without the other. They complement each other well."

Tony does all of the maintenance with help from the other volunteers, she says.

"If you want something done Tony will get it done. He recently made boxes to fit our small rubbish bins inside with the help of Gary Hann. They do everything from painting to creating things."

She says Tony volunteers about 40 hours a week to help the trust.

Tony (Baz) Gordon. Photo / Supplied

"He does so much around here and we're so thankful for what he and the other volunteers do."

Nicola says Patsy also helps with some of the cosmetic work, often helping to paint and do other things.

"She does almost all of the catering for any events at the theatre and organises the ushers, does the cleaning and looks after the stock."

Patsy is the new chair of the trust, and Nicola says she, Tony and Barry are valued members.

"All of the cosmetic work they've helped us with and the fundraising has helped us in the long run. They've enabled us to keep this theatre at a high standard."

She says the trust is always looking for more volunteers to help.

"We'd always love to have more volunteers to work beside the lovely ones we already have."