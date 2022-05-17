The expo and conference will take place in Stratford this month. Photo / Supplied

Techweek 2022 returns to Taranaki for its fifth year from May 16 to 22, with various events on offer to spotlight and celebrate Taranaki and Aotearoa tech innovations.

A headliner event of the week is the AgriTech Expo and Conference: Farming our Future, hosted by Venture and Taranaki Catchment Communities, with the support of Baker Tilly and Callaghan Innovation.

"The Taranaki Agritech Conference and Expo is an opportunity for the Taranaki rural community to learn more about the range and value of agritech, consider its relative merits, and discuss how to prepare for and include on-farm technology within their operations," says Anne Probert, general manager, regional strategy and sectors.

The expo and conference will be held at the Stratford War Memorial Centre on May 18, commencing at 10am and will discuss topics such as the future of farming, rural connectivity, and Internet of Things (IoT), making the financial case for investment, and limitations and risks.

"The expo will showcase a wide range of agritech products and solutions and will give the community an opportunity to discuss directly with providers how their different tools and technology might suit their needs. There is also a great line-up of conference speakers, offering insights about how agritech may support and enhance their own farming operations."

The speakers comprise a number of industry experts such as Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, FMG, Primo/IoT Taranaki, and AgFirst.

There are also various exhibitors attending the conference and expo, including those featuring electric farm bikes, pasture growth monitoring systems, smart ear tags and dry feeders, and stock management systems. Many more will be showcased on the day.

Anne says she encourages people to sign up for the event.

"With Fieldays postponed until later in 2022, this conference and expo is the perfect place to get your fix of farming focussed technology and innovation now."

Venture Taranaki, the region's economic development agency, is a connector and curator, and proud to facilitate Techweek 2022 in Taranaki, supporting and sharing the stories, innovations, and entrepreneurial spirit of the region. An annual nationwide festival of innovation, Techweek is a platform for people to meet, share ideas and create connections to enhance our future world, and connect for a better tomorrow.

• All events are free. For more details and to register for these events, visit: www.techweek.co.nz/whats-on/programme/?location=264