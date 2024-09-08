Waiata in the gallery and poi making at the regular family art drop-in session are both included in the programme for Te Wiki o te reo Māori.

From making poi to singing waiata, there are many ways to mark Te Wiki o te reo Māori [Māori Language Week] in New Plymouth.

Te Wiki o te reo Māori runs from September 11 to 22 and to celebrate, New Plymouth District Council has organised a range of events at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre, Puke Ariki Museum and libraries.

New Plymouth District Council cultural experiences team manager Zara Stanhope said celebrating tangata whenua and te reo is important.

“Puke Ariki and the Govert-Brewster are custodians of the taonga, toi, kōrero tara and kaupapa [precious objects, art, legends and stories, and conversations] of Taranaki iwi, hapū and post-Treaty residents.”

The team, established in May, includes Puke Ariki Museum and the central and community libraries, the i-Site and ticketing office, and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre, said Stanhope.