Te Wiki o te reo Māori: Govett-Brewster, Puke Ariki and libraries celebrate with activities

Waiata in the gallery and poi making at the regular family art drop-in session are both included in the programme for Te Wiki o te reo Māori.

From making poi to singing waiata, there are many ways to mark Te Wiki o te reo Māori [Māori Language Week] in New Plymouth.

Te Wiki o te reo Māori runs from September 11 to 22 and to celebrate, New Plymouth District Council has organised a range of events at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre, Puke Ariki Museum and libraries.

New Plymouth District Council cultural experiences team manager Zara Stanhope said celebrating tangata whenua and te reo is important.

“Puke Ariki and the Govert-Brewster are custodians of the taonga, toi, kōrero tara and kaupapa [precious objects, art, legends and stories, and conversations] of Taranaki iwi, hapū and post-Treaty residents.”

The team, established in May, includes Puke Ariki Museum and the central and community libraries, the i-Site and ticketing office, and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre, said Stanhope.

“Our team has developed a fantastic programme again this year which seeks to offer many opportunities to learn and use te reo in a safe and welcoming space.”

She said one of the highlights of the planned events is the discussion on keeping culture and language alive at the Govett-Brewster Gallery.

“It promises to be a very powerful and relevant community conversation. Another highlight is the opportunity to take home your own books in and about te reo and tikanga, by greeting a librarian in te reo. Sponsored by an overseas-based donor, the books include a wide range of titles for all ages.”

Event schedule:

  • Waiata in the Gallery, Wednesday, September 11, 12.30pm-1pm, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.
  • Toi ma te whānau o Te Wiki o te reo Māori (making poi), Sunday, September 15, 11am-12.30pm, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.
  • Toi te reo (exhibition tour), Tuesday, September 17, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.
  • Crackerjacks with a te reo twist, Wednesday, September 18, 10am-10.30am, Puke Ariki Library basement.
  • Te reo baby rhymes, Thursday, September 19, 10am-10.30am, Puke Ariki Library basement.
  • Critical community kōrero, revitalisation of languages, Saturday, September 21, 1pm-2.30pm, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.
  • Monday, September 16, Sunday, September 22: Pick your own te reo reading material to keep, available from all New Plymouth district libraries.
