Te Whatu Ora’s decision to axe free Covid tests raises concerns for struggling households

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
A South Taranaki iwi says Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s decision to axe free rapid antigen tests (RATs) will have a negative impact on the community.

Public funding for the tests ends on September 30, meaning from October 1 providers wishing to continue using or supplying RATs will have to source them from the commercial market. Members of the public will be able to purchase RATs from community pharmacies and retail stores such as supermarkets.

The RAT tests have been publicly funded and accessible to the health sector and communities since 2022.

Ngāti Ruanui Ta’ua general manager Graham Young said a recent letter from Te Whatu Ora announcing the changes was ‘patronising’.

“Being thanked for our ‘hard mahi and dedication’ by Te Whatu Ora as they pull the rug from under our feet is unacceptable.”

Young said he was concerned about the change, stating that new reported case numbers continue to be in the thousands.

“Te Whatu Ora is taking an unacceptable gamble. We all know these figures could be much higher as many suspected cases go unreported and wastewater testing can only provide a snapshot of Covid-19′s spread within a community. Now, if someone feels unwell but can’t afford a test, they will turn up to work or school, and spread Covid around.”

He said forcing people to pay for the tests will be a burden to already financially stretched households.

“It will be a cost many will choose not to bear, and a new wave of clusters could go unchecked. It is vital our w’ānau know whether they have Covid or not so they can do the right thing.”

In the past three months (June 24 – September 23), 4.3 million free RATs have been distributed from the Health NZ central supply nationwide for use in hospitals, by primary and community healthcare providers, and the public via the Community Provider Distribution Channel.

Of those, 133,910 were distributed to providers and people based in Taranaki.

Health NZ national director public health service Dr Nick Chamberlain said the end of free RAT tests is the next step in transitioning the health response to Covid-19 being managed similarly to other diseases.

“When the pandemic pressures eased, New Zealand was able to step away from an emergency response and funded Covid-19 community services and resources have been gradually scaled down accordingly over a long period of time.”


