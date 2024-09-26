A South Taranaki iwi says Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s decision to axe free rapid antigen tests (RATs) will have a negative impact on the community.
Public funding for the tests ends on September 30, meaning from October 1 providers wishing to continue using or supplying RATs will have to source them from the commercial market. Members of the public will be able to purchase RATs from community pharmacies and retail stores such as supermarkets.
The RAT tests have been publicly funded and accessible to the health sector and communities since 2022.
Ngāti Ruanui Ta’ua general manager Graham Young said a recent letter from Te Whatu Ora announcing the changes was ‘patronising’.
“Being thanked for our ‘hard mahi and dedication’ by Te Whatu Ora as they pull the rug from under our feet is unacceptable.”