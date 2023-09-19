A health warning has been issued for Lake Ngangana.

A health warning has been issued for Lake Ngangana in Waitara.

The health warning is based on water test results and visual observations provided by Taranaki Regional Council which indicate a dense bloom of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Any activity that results in contact with the lake water should be avoided, says Dr Neil de Wet, Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health for Taranaki.

“Contact with water affected by blue-green algae blooms can cause asthma and hay fever attacks in some individuals. Contact with the blue-green algae can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems. Algal mats and scum may accumulate along the shoreline of the lake, and so it’s especially important that parents ensure that children avoid contact with these as they may be toxic.”

Dogs are particularly at risk, says Neil, and should also be kept away from the shoreline. Elsewhere in New Zealand, there have been reported deaths of dogs that have eaten toxic algae on shorelines.

“Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals. If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles floating in it, then it is best to avoid contact with it.”

Signage has been erected at Lake Ngangana advising potential lake users about the algal bloom. More information can be found on these webpages: Can I swim?; https://www.lawa.org.nz/.