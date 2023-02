wāhanga - chapter. Photo / Unsplash

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori - the Māori Language Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a Māori word to learn each week.

This week’s word is wāhanga: part, portion, section/chapter, episode

He pai ake te wāhanga tuatahi o te pukapuka nei i te wāhanga tuarua.

The first chapter is better than the second chapter of this book.