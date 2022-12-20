Marama Kirihimete - Christmas lights. Photo / Unsplash

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori - the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

For this final paper of the year, we are giving you not just one word, but a few, to learn and use over your Christmas celebrations.

Mārama Kirihimete - Christmas lights

I kātoretore mai ngā mārama Kirihimete - The Christmas lights glimmered.

Tokena Kirihimete - Christmas stocking. Photo / Unsplash

Tōkena Kirihimete - Christmas stocking

Māku ngā tōkena Kirihimete e whakakī - I will fill the Christmas stockings.

Anahera - angel. Photo / Unsplash

Anahera - angel

Waihotia te anahera ki runga i te rākau Kirihimete - Place the angel on top of the Christmas tree.

Hakari Kirihimete - Christmas feast. Photo / Unsplash

Hākari Kirihimete - Christmas feast

Haere mai ki te kai i tō tātou hākari Kirihimete - Come and eat our Christmas feast.





Rakau Kirihimete - Christmas tree. Photo / Unsplash

Rākau Kirihimete - Christmas tree

Kua whakanikotia kētia tō tātou rākau Kirihimete - Our Christmas tree has already been decorated.



