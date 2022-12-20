The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori - the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.
For this final paper of the year, we are giving you not just one word, but a few, to learn and use over your Christmas celebrations.
Mārama Kirihimete - Christmas lights
I kātoretore mai ngā mārama Kirihimete - The Christmas lights glimmered.
Tōkena Kirihimete - Christmas stocking
Māku ngā tōkena Kirihimete e whakakī - I will fill the Christmas stockings.
Anahera - angel
Waihotia te anahera ki runga i te rākau Kirihimete - Place the angel on top of the Christmas tree.
Hākari Kirihimete - Christmas feast
Haere mai ki te kai i tō tātou hākari Kirihimete - Come and eat our Christmas feast.
Rākau Kirihimete - Christmas tree
Kua whakanikotia kētia tō tātou rākau Kirihimete - Our Christmas tree has already been decorated.