Jacob McCrea, 17, is attending the Entrepreneurs in Action conference in Wellington this month. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After growing tired of small chopping boards that make a mess, a Te Paepae o Aotea student came up with a solution.

That solution was a bigger and customised chopping board that earned Jacob McCrea, 17, a spot at this month’s Entrepreneurs in Action conference in Wellington.

Jacob McCrea, managing director of The Plank, started the business in 2022 as a Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) student.

“I joined YES as it aligned with the entrepreneurial goals I have. It’s been beneficial and has taught me a lot about business.”

When deciding on a product to sell, he was inspired by his dad’s creation from 12 years ago.

“My dad created this large wooden chopping board. I noticed there weren’t many good quality and big chopping boards and from my dad creating one, I knew first-hand how useful the product is.”

Once he found a product Jacob thought about a point of difference. The Planks chopping boards offer a range of customisable options including a moat to stop juices from dripping on the bench, and the availability to customise the board with logos, drawings, and names.

“It opens the market for corporate gifts.”

His business is going well, with a number of sales for Mother’s Day.

“We also opened up our product range with different size boards and egg racks and seasoning holders.”

At the moment, his only setback is the rise of timber prices.

“However when I do purchase timber I buy it in bulk so I have plenty. It’s something I’m managing and the skills I’ve learnt through YES have helped me come up with solutions.”

This month Jacob will join 59 other YES students for the conference.

“There will compete in two back-to-back business challenges in 48 hours, with the chance to make connections in the entrepreneurial scene. I’m pleased to be involved with the conference and I know I will make a lot of good connections.”

For more information about Jacob’s business, visit www.theplank.nz.







