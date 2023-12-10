Te Paepae o Aotea's head students are Emilia Scott (head community leader), Sha-meel Chengan (head sports leader), Tamati Horo (head cultural leader) and Kaia Silva (head academic leader).

The 2024 head students of Te Paepae o Aotea have been announced.

The head students are Tamati Horo (cultural), Emilia Scott (community), Kaia Silva (academic) and Sha-meel Chengan (sports).

Tamati, 17, says he has wanted a leadership role since primary school. Next year he is taking music, drama, photography and history classes with plans to work in the music industry.

“I want to be a music producer or attend police college. I want to travel one day and dream of going to Italy.”

He says he thinks it’s important to make the most of opportunities given to students at school.

“There are so many available.”

Academic lead Kaia, 16, agrees students must make the most out of opportunities.

“It’s also important to seek help or advice.”

Next year she is taking English, economics, biology, history and scholarship-level statistics with plans to attend Victoria University.

“I will either study for a Bachelor of Arts in History or a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Once I finish university, I would love to travel to Norway, Greece and Japan.”

She says receiving a leadership role is an honour.

“It’s a great opportunity and a challenge.”

Emilia, 17, is pleased to be the community leader of the school, which formally opened in 2023.

“I applied because our school is new. I wanted to be a part of change.”

She plans to become an engineer and is taking English, physics and biology next year.

“I want to attend Canterbury University and study engineering. I would also love to travel and get overseas work experience.”

Emilia says she looks forward to fun activities with her classmates.

“I can’t wait for tournament week, music awards, swimming sports and dress-up days.”

Emilia is part of the school’s hockey team and vocalist for The Crystallizers.

“Our band, The Crystallizers, performed at Smokefree Rockquest 2023. We were extremely proud of our performance. I was awarded top vocalist which was pretty amazing.”

She says school memories are special.

“When people leave high school, they don’t remember all the classes they took, but remember all the fun activities instead.”

Head sports student Sha-meel, 17, is taking physical education, English, maths and economics next year.

“My plans post-school are to join the armed forces, or maybe physiotherapy or an HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) apprenticeship. With the military my options are open and I’d have free tuition. I hope to start life without a student loan on my back.”

He says he looks forward to being a part of the leadership team.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Sha-meel enjoys playing sports.

“I’m a member of the first XV rugby, first XI cricket and first V basketball teams. When I’m not playing, I coach the junior teams. I also enjoy drama productions and being a part of councils.”

Sha-meel says he plans to be a listening ear for new students.

“While they will help me grow as a leader, I will help them transition through their first year of high school.”











