Te Aorangi Dillon (centre) was welcomed into her new role as Tumu Whakarae of Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust. Photo / supplied

A haka pōwhiri took place at Kanihi Māwhitiwhiti Pa, Okaiawa, on Friday to formally welcome Te Aorangi Dillon into her new role as Tumu Whakarae, chief executive of Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust.

Te Aorangi is an uri of Ngāruahine; Ngāti Hāua, Ōkahu-Inuawai and Kanihi-Umutahi hapū, is an active uri in the Iwi and was an elected Ngāti Hāua trustee on Te Korowai Board. She says she is looking forward to taking on the challenges of the role.

"I'm looking forward to following on with the work of our previous and current boards and our previous and current GMs. Nōku kē te whiwhi, kua riro i ahau tēnei turanga.

"It's an exciting time for Ngāruahinerangi, Te Korowai o Ngāruahine was established in 2013 and we have seen many of our rangatira of their time pass away between now and then. Those who fought hard for our tupuna legacies to be acknowledged in order to provide a future for their tamariki and their mokopuna.

"I'm just another cog in that wheel, very fortunate to have been afforded this opportunity to work alongside my people in a slightly different capacity to what I have been already, my whānau and I are excited about what our contribution will be like over the next couple of years."

Paula Carr, Pouwhakarae, said Te Aorangi has experience in Māori strategic development, governance and management and her vision and strategic nous was what was needed at the helm. She also brought with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in social services and engagement.

"Last year the Te Korowai Board approved our five-year strategy, and most recently our Te Ara Toiroa - Ngāruahine procurement strategy. We are going through a growth phase, where our people are at the helm, and we are unapologetically Ngāruahine focused.

"The appointment of Te Aorangi puts this whakaaro into practice and will continue a legacy of strong succession of Ngāruahine uri in leadership."