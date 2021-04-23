Te Karaka Foundation to change name and branding to Taranaki Foundation

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford. Photo/ Supplied.

Te Karaka Foundation is changing their name and branding to Taranaki Foundation.

Te Karaka Foundation has a new name and brand identity that emphasises its mission to be a renowned foundation for giving that provides an inter-generational legacy for the Taranaki community.

Community foundations focus on building long term endowments. While this a core focus, the foundation is also branching out into community projects, workplace giving and other exciting initiatives to create impact now as well as the future, ultimately connecting donors and partners with the projects and causes the foundation is passionate about.

"We are unashamedly Taranaki. It is great that the new identity and name reflects this. At our core, the foundation is about Taranaki people leaving a lasting gift for Taranaki people," says Bryce Barnett, Taranaki Foundation chairman.

The foundation was launched in 2016 to encourage and enable generosity in Taranaki for the benefit of the community. Five years on, it became clear the Foundation needed a refreshed identity and new name to help deliver further on the purpose of inspiring a culture of giving and sharing in Taranaki.

"The tagline 'Inspiring. Giving.' gives emphasis to the generosity interwoven into the fabric of Taranaki Foundation and our community," he says.

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said the rebrand is about encouraging a feeling of community inclusivity and ownership, adding that the Foundation is for all of Taranaki.

"We want everybody to feel a part of the Taranaki Foundation, it is not our foundation, but your foundation," he says.

"Our aim is to provide a simple and effective way for individuals, families and businesses to support the communities and causes that are important to them."

Josh, himself a new father, sees the Foundation providing opportunity and prosperity for the next generation.

"What we are creating now, will benefit our children's children, that's exciting."

Taranaki Foundation's new look will begin to roll out across the region during April, with a refreshed website expected to go live in mid-May.