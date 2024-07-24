The roundabout and underpass was blessed and opened on Tuesday, April 23.

The roundabout and underpass was blessed and opened on Tuesday, April 23.

North Taranaki’s newest roundabout and underpass is officially open.

The Princess St roundabout and underpass, a project part of Te Ara Tūtohu: State Highway 3 (SH3) Waitara to Bell Block safety improvements, formally opened this week after more than a year’s worth of work.

In that year, more than 1500 cubic metres of earth was removed from the site and almost 300 tonnes of concrete poured into the construction of the new pedestrian underpass.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi senior project manager Calvin Rorke said the roundabout construction couldn’t have gone smoothly without contractors and community support.

“It’s been a special project to work on, NZTA has partnered with New Plymouth District Council and Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa iwi to develop safety solutions for this busy intersection. The pedestrian underpass is a unique feature of the area and provides a safe place for people to cross the road – including students walking to and from Waitara High School.”