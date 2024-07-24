Advertisement
Te Ara Tūtohu - State Highway 3: New Taranaki roundabout now open

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The roundabout and underpass was blessed and opened on Tuesday, April 23.

North Taranaki’s newest roundabout and underpass is officially open.

The Princess St roundabout and underpass, a project part of Te Ara Tūtohu: State Highway 3 (SH3) Waitara to Bell Block safety improvements, formally opened this week after more than a year’s worth of work.

In that year, more than 1500 cubic metres of earth was removed from the site and almost 300 tonnes of concrete poured into the construction of the new pedestrian underpass.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi senior project manager Calvin Rorke said the roundabout construction couldn’t have gone smoothly without contractors and community support.

“It’s been a special project to work on, NZTA has partnered with New Plymouth District Council and Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa iwi to develop safety solutions for this busy intersection. The pedestrian underpass is a unique feature of the area and provides a safe place for people to cross the road – including students walking to and from Waitara High School.”

The Princess St roundabout.
Rorke said the construction involved a significant amount of work.

“Before we could begin work on the roundabout itself, work on the stormwater systems took place to cater for future growth in the area and to ensure that water would drain away quickly from the road. This involved digging five metres into the ground to install new pipes. One of the crucial elements of the new stormwater system is a wetland swale that has been constructed at Manukorihi Park. The wetland swale has been planted with plants specifically designed to help remove contaminants. Once treated, the water is safely discharged into the stream in Manukorihi Park, which eventually discharges into the Waitara River.”

He said a stormwater outfall has also been constructed at the river to ensure it doesn’t flood with heavy rainfall.

“Completing this part of the project is a significant milestone – however, it’s only part of the larger plan to create a safer, more efficient section of State Highway 3. We understand this work can sometimes be disruptive for road users and we appreciate people’s understanding.”

Work begins on Te Ara Tūtohu’s next stage, with construction at the Waitara Rd under way.

Work on the roundabouts at SH3A and De Havilland Drive will begin in 2025.

