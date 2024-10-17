A new social supermarket has opened in New Plymouth, Taranaki. Photo / Te Āhuru Mōwai - The Salvation Army New Plymouth

A new social supermarket opened by the Salvation Army will empower and support the Taranaki community.

The new social supermarket on New Plymouth’s Powerderham St operates like a regular shop, allowing people to select groceries and preserve their dignity.

The supermarket, which received significant financial support from the Toi Foundation, is part of Te Āhuru Mōwai, which means “a safe place or refuge”.

The launch of the social supermarkets and Te Āhuru Mōwai comes as the deepening cost of living crisis continues to affect Kiwis and their whānau in Taranaki and across the motu.

During the last year (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024), The Salvation Army distributed 83,760 food parcels to 171,649 recipients across the motu.