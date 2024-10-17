Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Te Āhuru Mōwai: Salvation Army’s initiative to tackle food insecurity in Taranaki

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
A new social supermarket has opened in New Plymouth, Taranaki. Photo / Te Āhuru Mōwai - The Salvation Army New Plymouth

A new social supermarket has opened in New Plymouth, Taranaki. Photo / Te Āhuru Mōwai - The Salvation Army New Plymouth

A new social supermarket opened by the Salvation Army will empower and support the Taranaki community.

The new social supermarket on New Plymouth’s Powerderham St operates like a regular shop, allowing people to select groceries and preserve their dignity.

The supermarket, which received significant financial support from the Toi Foundation, is part of Te Āhuru Mōwai, which means “a safe place or refuge”.

The launch of the social supermarkets and Te Āhuru Mōwai comes as the deepening cost of living crisis continues to affect Kiwis and their whānau in Taranaki and across the motu.

During the last year (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024), The Salvation Army distributed 83,760 food parcels to 171,649 recipients across the motu.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Of the people who received food parcels, 25% were new to The Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Taranaki community ministries manager Amy Denham said the store offers more than food assistance, with the social supermarket also serving as a place to help families set goals, organise finances, learn to cook, grow food, and more.

She said wellbeing staff will be at the store, ready to help visitors access the support they need.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s not just food, it’s about wellbeing. It raises dignity and self-esteem through choice, and there’s a connection with staff.”

Denham said since Te Āhuru Mōwai is about wraparound support, people seeking only food support are directed to the New Plymouth Community Foodbank.

Denham said The Salvation Army is accepting cash donations for Te Āhuru Mōwai, or by choosing specific items to donate to the social supermarket through the online donation platform The Foodbank Project.


Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press