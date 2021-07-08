TDHB: Taranaki hospitals reach critical demand levels

Taranaki Base and Hawera hospitals have reached critical demand levels. Photo/ Supplied

The pressure of winter ills and chills has pushed demand for patient care to critical levels at Taranaki Base and Hāwera hospitals.

Taranaki DHB's chief operating officer Gillian Campbell says the region is experiencing similar patient volumes to the rest of the country, with demand on hospital services at an all-time high.

"For several weeks our hospitals have had very high occupancy due to acute illness and trauma, but with the extra pressure of winter sickness including RSV, colds, viruses and respiratory issues we have reached critical levels of demand."

She says Taranaki hospitals currently have several patients admitted with respiratory illness, including RSV which has been an issue nationally.

"We have one confirmed adult and two children with RSV. We also have two adults and one child with respiratory viral illness, however they've tested negative for RSV but are still ventilated in our Intensive Care Unit."

Local Emergency Departments continue to swell with large numbers of people presenting daily, and Gillian says there are a variety of viruses circulating in the community which is contributing to the pressure.

"To help reduce the chances of illnesses spreading we are going to restrict visitation at both Taranaki Base and Hāwera hospitals, starting on Friday 9 July until further notice."

She says a temporary no-visitor policy for children under the age of 16 is now in place.

"We're also asking any people who are unwell not to visit or attend hospital appointments. We simply cannot have sick visitors in our hospitals; they must stay at home. Please reschedule any appointments for when you're feeling better."

General hospital visits are also being restricted to one person per patient where possible, except for maternity, the children's ward and palliative care. Other exceptions may be considered based on compassionate grounds.

Gillian says there is something everyone in Taranaki can do to help with illness in the community; go back to basics with health hygiene.

"Keep practising all the good habits you learnt during Covid-19 levels - stay home if you're sick, wash and dry hands, and cough and sneeze into elbows. Let's work together to protect our community and stop the winter ills and chills from spreading."