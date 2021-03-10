Taste of the World: South Taranaki festival to celebrate multiculturalism

Frankie Stevens will be MCing the event. Photo / Supplied

A South Taranaki festival is offering the public a taste of the world.

The South Taranaki District Council's "Taste of the World" is a multicultural food and music festival to be held this month.

"It's a great time to celebrate all the wonderful diversity in our district," says Mayor Phil Nixon.

"We'll have music and dance from cultures across the world, so come on out, buy your tea and enjoy the entertainment. If you can't fly there, we'll bring the world to us".

The free event is being MCed by international singer, actor and performer Frankie Stevens.

"We're delighted to have Frankie Stevens MC our event and I understand he'll sing a bracket or two of songs," says Phil.

Frankie was born in Wellington and is well known from years of singing internationally, touring with Olivia Newton John, Shirley Bassey, Milton Berle and Sammy Davis jnr.

Frankie has had his own TVNZ show, appeared on TV in episodes of Lawless, Hercules and Hawaii Five-O and, in recent years, live in Christmas in the Park and Show Times Spectacular.

"He is a highly experienced MC and an accomplished entertainer," Phil says.

Community development officer Ella Burrows says there will be a variety of food available at the festival.

"We'll have food ranging from fresh sushi, paella and Asian fusion, pizza, delicious Turkish delight and hāngī. There'll be something for everyone. Not all the food vendors will have eftpos so come prepared with cash."

There will also be a range of entertainment.

"There will be kapa haka, belly dancing, and music and dance from all over the world."

She says the festival is a celebration of multiculturalism.

"We're wanting people to come and enjoy the evening with their family and enjoy the diversity we have right here at home."

■ Taste of the World festival: Friday, March 12, Hāwera Community Centre and carpark from 5pm-9pm. Bring cash for food purchases.