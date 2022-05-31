The Targa cars made a pitstop at the Stratford War Memorial car park on Friday. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Last Friday, the 2022 Targa New Zealand tarmac motor rally made a pit stop in Stratford.

The streets of Stratford were filled with excitement as the participants raced through Stratford before stopping at the War Memorial car park for lunch.

The Targa New Zealand tarmac motor rally is a five-day event where competitors drive around the north island.

The Targa New Zealand event had three separate starting groups - a competition, the Targa tour and a time trial.

Event director Peter Martin says after two years of postponements due to covid-19, he is happy people were able to get out and race this year.

"It's unbelievably good to be back on the road. We were determined to run the event and we were happy we could. The process to get all road closures and appropriate paperwork sorted is six months."

He says with this being the next possible time they could run the event, the drivers have had two and a half hours of shortage of sun.

A 1972 MG BGT was part of the Targa Rally. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"We made adjustments to the schedule to help people. For the competitors, they've said they're so happy to get out there and be behind their cars for the event again."

He says the Taranaki region is always supportive of the event.

"We put a lot of money into the economy with accommodation, fuel, and we also donate to various community organisations. If we stop at a school for lunch, we pay them. We're reportedly the second biggest donator to Marco School."

He says the support from the Stratford District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is appreciated.

"It's really great they always help us with the road closures. The competitors love Taranaki roads because they're so much different to everywhere else in the country and allow the car to reach its true potential."

This year 100 vehicles were entered and almost 500 people involved, including drivers, co-drivers, pit crews and officials, as well as 1500 volunteers.

"It's a lot of work, but it's rewarding."

Race 4 Life volunteers were at the pit stop serving a sausage sizzle. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Race 4 Life was at the event's pit stop at the Stratford War Memorial carpark.

Jonathan Moore says the Targa Rally is a big supporter of the trust and helps them to fulfil the wishes of patients in palliative care.

"Targa gifted the trust five years ago to raise funds by selling tickets for the cars, raffle tickets and a sausage sizzle."

The trust is run by volunteers and Jonathan uses his private bus to follow the rally around.

"They've been very supportive of us and they help us help people."

■ For more information go to targa.nz or check out the Targa NZ page on Facebook.