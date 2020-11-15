Taranaki's top business named at TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

TIS scooped the pool by winning several other categories as well as the Supreme Award, including the health and safety, service and large business awards.

Taranaki Instrument Services (TIS) was the big winner at the TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Excellence Awards on Saturday night.

TIS is a Taranaki owned-and operated company which works nationally and is an acknowledged leader in the field of industrial instrumentation, electrical and control system solutions.

As well as winning the Supreme Award TIS scooped the pool by winning several other categories, including the health and safety, service and large business awards.

General manager Chris Watson said there was one word to describe how he felt: 'shocked'.

"I'll be totally honest, I didn't expect this. I must thank our bank manager and our accountant and really, our staff, without them this wouldn't have been achievable. We are one team, and let's celebrate the night."

The judges said they were very impressed with the business overall and how TIS is looking to increase its activities outside Taranaki.

"Management has a clear sense of what is going to be required strategically and operationally to grow and prosper and meet its business plan ambition. The commitment, passion and detailed knowledge and understanding of the business was obvious when the judges visited. We were also very impressed with the leadership and management in how they proactively manage and drive a culture of 'Best People, Best Work'.''

The judges said overall TIS demonstrated a high level of commitment and ownership to servicing its customers and employees.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper said the bank was proud to support this event which celebrates the achievements of Taranaki businesses:

"Particularly in a year with more challenges than normal, due to Covid-19. Taranaki businesses, small or large, have shown amazing dedication, spirit, innovation and collaboration. All of the winners and everyone who entered the TSB Business Excellence Awards have done our region proud."

The full list of winners and highly commended awards at the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce TSB Business Excellence Awards for 2020 were:

Taranaki Mayoral Award: Richard Krogh.

Business Continuity Excellence Winner: Coronation Lodge Rest Home.

Environmental Excellence Award Highly Commended: TGM, Winner: IncaFe Organic Coffee.

Health and Safety Excellence Award Winner: Taranaki Instrument Services.

Brand and Marketing Excellence Award Winner: The HTL Group.

Innovation Excellence Award Highly Commended: Begin Distilling Ltd, Highly Commended: International Volunteer HQ, Winner: Job Hop.

Employer of Choice Excellence Award Winner: Safe Business Solutions.

Hospitality Excellence Award Winner: Nice Hotel.

Not For Profit Excellence Award Winner: Central Taranaki Blue Light.

New and Emerging Business Excellence Award Winner: New Wave Ultrasound. Manufacturing or Engineering Excellence Award Winner: Whitaker Civil Engineering.

Technology Excellence Award Winner: New Wave Ultrasound.

Service Excellence Award Winner: Taranaki Instrument Services.

Trades Excellence Award Winner: New Plymouth Auto Electrical.

Small Business Excellence Award Winner: Wai Comply Ltd.

Medium Business Excellence Award Winner: Safe Business Solutions.

Large Business Excellence Award Winner: Taranaki Instrument Services.

Supreme Business Excellence Award Winner: Taranaki Instrument Services.