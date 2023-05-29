The bridge is located beside Kopuatama Cemetery. Photo / Google Maps

State Highway 43′s Forgotten World Highway is getting a new bridge.

Work begins next month to build a two-lane bridge over Kahouri Stream, east of Stratford.

Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge says the current bridge, built in 1908, remains structurally sound and will be kept for people to walk and cycle across.

“The new bridge will have two lanes, both 3.5 metres wide in addition to a one-metre shoulder. We want to future-proof the connection in this iconic area to accommodate a safer and more accessible route for all road users.”

The project is funded jointly through Kānoa - Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit and the regional package of the NZ Upgrade Programme.

Eight million dollars from the $30m package has been set aside for this bridge with the other funds going towards sealing the Tāngarākau Gorge, safety improvements such as new signage and side barriers, a culvert replacement, passing opportunities, and the development of a preventative maintenance strategy.

Rob says there will be traffic management in place once work begins on the bridge.

“There is likely to be traffic management in place and possible temporary road closures or changes in place. If these are needed, there will be advance warning. We appreciate any delays to people’s journey can be frustrating and we always do what we can to minimise disruptions.”



