Taranaki's Iritana Hohaia selected in Black Ferns for upcoming tour

Iritana Hohaia has received the Black Ferns call-up. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki's Iritana Hohaia is still pinching herself after being called up for the Black Ferns.

The 21-year old was selected in the 34-strong squad to play two test matches against England and France in October and November.

When backs assistant coach John Haggart called, she thought it was going to be bad news.

"I still didn't believe I was getting the phone call and he goes 'I just want to congratulate you; you've been selected for the end of year tour'," said the Coastal-born back.

Hohaia forgot she was on the phone and started to celebrate with her partner, Sharee.

"It was just crazy."

Hohaia becomes the first player selected from the region for the national side since Geri Paul in 1994, and before that Cherry Blyde and Paul in 1992.

Other Taranaki players who have represented New Zealand include Lauren O'Reilly, Kendra Cocksedge and Clair Rowat, but played for other provinces at the time.

"It's a massive honour and achievement to be one of few to represent Taranaki at higher honours. I still can't believe I'm in this position after so much uncertainly this year."

The uncertainty came after her absence from the Taranaki Whio's Farah Palmer Cup side this season because of illness. She was always hopeful of a national call-up after she played for the Possibles and New Zealand Barbarians last year.

"I still knew I had the same goals, whether my chances were slim or not I still wanted to keep training and keep my head towards rugby," she said.

She worked hard in the gym and had a couple of months up her sleeve to continue training, surround herself with the right people and to "hope for the best".

Hohaia admits Cocksedge has been an inspiration during the Black Ferns camps.

She also hopes her selection will encourage younger players to aim high.

"It just goes to show you don't have to be from a big region to make it big. If you put your mind and heart into it, good things do come your way."

Taranaki Rugby's women's high performance manager Latoya Mason said Hohaia deserves the call-up and she had seen her threat first hand.

"Iri is such a live wire on the pitch for the Whio and brings that X-factor threat that keeps opposition guessing. Her ability to exploit defences is next level, either from nine or fullback.

"I truly believe it's the start of a long time in the black jersey," she said.

The squad will assemble in Mount Maunganui at the beginning of October in preparations for the test matches – which will be the first in two years.

Covid restrictions prevented tests against Australia this year.