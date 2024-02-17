Taranaki referee Chloe Sampson says there's plenty of opportunities in the refereeing sector. Photo / TRFU

Taranaki referee Chloe Sampson says there's plenty of opportunities in the refereeing sector. Photo / TRFU

A Taranaki referee wants to see more female refs on the field.

Chloe Sampson, from Inglewood, is currently in her second year of a two-year New Zealand Rugby women’s rugby referee scholarship, which upskills and encourages current and former female rugby players to take up refereeing.

“There are so many opportunities in this space for women. I’d encourage anyone interested to have a go.”

As part of her scholarship, Chloe attends games across the country and works closely with former Taranaki referee Richard Kelly.

“He is a big name in the community, becoming the most capped referee for sevens games globally. It’s good to have him as a mentor.”

She says her career has taken her across the world, with Chloe refereeing at January’s World Rugby Challenge Sevens series in Dubai.

“I was a ref for the male quarter-finals and the female finals. It was a pretty amazing experience.”

On her home field, Chloe made Taranaki history last year as the first female assistant referee in a Bunnings NPC match.

Chloe first started playing rugby for Norfolk School when she was 12.

“I played for all the representative age groups and when I was 16 I was lucky enough to play for the Taranaki women’s sevens team. I started playing club rugby for Clifton in 2020-2021 which is when I also played for the Taranaki Whio. I continued playing for the Whio when I started playing for Inglewood in 2022. In 2023 I just played for Inglewood.

She first started refereeing when she was 15, attending weekday games.

“I saw the opportunities in that space and I decided to go for it.”

When she’s not on the field, Chloe works as a game development officer, visiting North Taranaki schools and inspiring the next generation of rugby players.

“We go through skills and drills and I encourage kids to get outside and have fun. I love my job. I’ve worked for the Taranaki Rugby and Football Union for about three years.”

After finishing the season for Inglewood last year, she says she decided to ‘get serious’ about refereeing.

“That’s when I applied and was accepted for the scholarship. It’s such an amazing opportunity and I think any female interested should give it a go. I’d love to see more women refereeing national and international rugby games.”



