Taranaki youngsters get creative in showing support for Daffodil Day

Emily (left) and Sophie Maketoni with their poster. Photo / supplied

Emily and Sophie Maketoni didn't let either lockdown or the wet weather stop them showing their support for Daffodil Day this year.

Emily, 10, and Sophie, 13, made their beautiful sign out of paper, cupcake cases and paint, before covering it with cling film to stop it getting wet in the wild weather Taranaki experienced on Friday.

Sophie (right) with Emily and Oliver braved the rain to put their poster on display. Photo / supplied

They then went on a walk along with their younger brother Oliver, 14 months, to put it on display on the side of Opunake Rd.

Making the sign was a challenge for families set by Pembroke School, asking pupils and their families to make a daffodil out of whatever they can find at home and display it outside their front gates.

Pupils were asked to take a photo of their finished project to be compiled into an online book of photos showing the school community's support for the Taranaki Cancer Society and Daffodil Day.

Families could also choose to add a message to someone special, or a comment about someone whose life has been touched by cancer to be included in the finished book.

While Daffodil Day was cancelled this year, the need for funds isn't on pause. People can donate online by visiting www.daffodilday.org.nz