Taranaki Young Farmers is hosting an Old Timers Night to celebrate 90 years.

It’s been more than 90 years since the first New Zealand Young Farmers Club was established in Taranaki and the district’s members think it’s about time for a reunion.

Taranaki Young Farmers have organised an Old Timers Night to celebrate the legacy that has been paved by previous members.

Event organiser Sarah Avery says New Zealand Young Farmers has a rich history in Taranaki.

“You don’t have to look too far to meet someone who has a connection to New Zealand Young Farmers. Everyone has a story to tell so this event is an opportunity for past members and current members to meet and spin a few Young Farmer yarns.”

She says she hopes the event brings old friends back together to share memories of their time involved in the organisation.

The history of Young Farmers in Taranaki is strong, spanning back to the early 1930s, with the likes of Karawaka Club which drew members from Lepperton, Bell Block, Huirangi and Brixton.

The district currently has five clubs located around the mountain that run busy social calendars, meeting regularly for sports tournaments, annual balls and skills days.

Former South Taranaki member Sam Ebbett says he thinks it’s a fantastic idea to bring past and present members together for a night.

“I look back at my time with Young Farmers fondly, so it will be great to catch up with old mates.”

The Details

What: Taranaki Young Farmers Old Timers Night

When: Saturday, July 1

Where: Stratford TET Multisports Centre, Bar and Bistro

Tickets: Visit the Taranaki Young Farmers’ Facebook page