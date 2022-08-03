Taranaki and Manawatu regional manager Kim Olsen and TCA general manager Ryan celebrate a new partnership agreement. Photo/ Supplied

Bartercard will take on the naming rights for the Taranaki Women's cricket team for the next three seasons.

The partnership between the Taranaki Cricket Association (TCA) and Bartercard was announced recently, with the women's team to now be called the Bartercard Taranaki Women.

The team will play alongside other central district cricket associations this summer for the Mike Shrimpton Trophy, a competition they finished second in last summer.

Last season Bartercard partnered with Taranaki Cricket's junior representative programme.

Bartercard Taranaki and Manawatu regional manager Kim Olsen says Bartercard had thoroughly enjoyed partnering with the junior teams but had seen an opportunity to take things to the next level.

"We're thrilled to be part of the future growth of women's cricket in Taranaki and see a mutually beneficial collaboration over the next three years."

Taranaki Cricket General manager Ryan Evans says it was a positive step as TCA was working hard to bolster the women's programme.

"Bartercard is known around the country for their strong history of supporting sports, and we're really pleased they've chosen to extend that support to our Taranaki Women's side."

He says the TCA is expecting big things ahead.

"We have an exciting schedule and some top young players coming through off the back of a good campaign last summer. It's a great time to be a women cricketer in Taranaki and we can't wait to hit the field later this year with Bartercard's support behind us."

While the team's schedule is still to be confirmed, it is expected to include a groundbreaking trip to the South Island for the team, with Nelson having joined the competition last season.