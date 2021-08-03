\Taranaki Whio and Taranaki Bulls rugby teams secure wins in matches

The Taranaki Whio claimed its second win of the Farah Palmer Cup. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Whio and Taranaki Bulls rugby teams claimed wins in their recent matches.

The Taranaki Whio claimed their second win of the Farah Palmer Cup, beating Tasman 34-12 at Inglewood's TET Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In what was just the third outing between the two teams, Taranaki scored six tries to two in the match.

Taranaki bagged 17 unanswered points after leading 17-12 at halftime.

Captain Chelsea Fowler scored a try in the second half from player-of-the-match Aroha Nuku.

Aroha bagged a brace in the match, scoring on either side of the break.

Taranaki's ball handling was excellent, aided by the perfect conditions. The backline was able to move the ball freely and put its wingers, 16-year-old Keighly Simpson and Paige Neilson, into space. Unfortunately, Neilson left the field in the first half with a dislocated shoulder.

Keighly scored a second-half try on her wing after quick thinking from halfback Kelsyn McCook.

First-five eight Chloe Sampson kicked two conversions from six attempts.

Tiana Davison and Hannah McLean scored a try each in the first half.

For Tasman, Eve Findlay scored a try on her wing and Samoan sevens representative Sui Pauaraisa dotted down before halftime. Findlay was able to convert the second conversion.

A powerful first 40 minutes set up the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls for another impressive victory in their final pre-season rugby fixture against Waikato in Te Kuiti on Friday.

Taranaki won the clash 29-12, having led 19-7 at the break. It was the second week in a row that Taranaki, who are based in the second-tier championship section of the Bunnings NPC, have beaten a premiership side.

That augurs well for the much-anticipated opening competition match against Hawke's Bay at Pukekura Park this coming Saturday.

Kini Naholo got two tries.

The first was scored after just four minutes. It followed a breakdown steal by Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, and smart play by the Taranaki forwards, with some long passing getting the ball to the other side of field where Naholo cut inside Bailyn Sullivan to score.

But Bailyn replied in kind eight minutes later, slicing through Fin Hoeata and Tom Florence to score, after Waikato had enjoyed a period on attack.

However, Taranaki made the majority of play in the first half, with the starting front row of Reuben O'Neill, Ricky Riccitelli and former Irish international Michael Bent in a punishing mood.

Ricky didn't see out the first quarter, injuring his shoulder when he attacked a ruck.

However, there is depth in this Taranaki squad, with both other hookers, Bradley Slater and Millienium Sanerivi, giving good accounts of themselves, too.

After 24 minutes, Taranaki regained the lead after they drove well from the lineout and rumbled twice, before Jesse Parete dived over the top of the ruck near the Waikato line to score.

Stephen Perofeta claimed the third try five minutes before halftime. After Waikato had conceded a number of penalties in quick succession, Liam Blyde took a quick tap, and via the hands of Tei Walden, Perofeta, playing at fullback, slid over in the tackle. Jacob converted two of the first half tries, in a slightly less convincing performance, before Daniel Waite took over the 10 jersey.

Taranaki continued to hold sway in the second half. After a patient build up, which featured Johnny Faleatagoa'i-Malase, Naholo grabbed his second early in the half.

A good period of play from Waikato followed, with Mosese Dawai scoring, before Taranaki completed the scoring with the try of the match.

Taranaki took a turnover on their own 22, moving the ball through a number of pairs of hands to advance downfield. Play then switched to the other side of the field, with Sanerivi the finisher. Perofeta missed both second half conversions.