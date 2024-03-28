Cooper George, 9, completed this year's New Plymouth Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon on Wednesday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Cooper George, 9, had so much fun at last year’s New Plymouth Weet-Bix Tryathlon that he’s done it again.

Cooper, from Inglewood, has Fragile X Syndrome, an intellectual disability that makes learning challenging, but it doesn’t stop him from succeeding, says his mum Krystle.

“He learns by imitating and watching others. When it came to the triathlon last year he blew me and Regan [Cooper’s dad] away. Regan thought he’d have to help Cooper but nope, he had watched the kids before him and understood what he had to do.”

Krystle says the supportive environment at the tryathlon is amazing.

“He also has sensory issues so noise is a factor. However at last year’s event, he watched the other kids go and joined in and cheered them on. When it was his turn he had lots of kids encouraging him. Cooper was buzzing and he certainly thrived from the support.”

Cooper says since he had so much fun last year, he wanted to do it again.

“I love running so that was my favourite part last year.”

Cooper George, 9, and his sisters Maggie, 8, and Molly,11, completed the New Plymouth Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon on Wednesday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Before the event, Cooper and his sisters Molly,11, and Maggie, 8, had been training. They attended swimming lessons with Rose Lepper and went on a few bike rides. Cooper says he didn’t practise running too much.

“That’s what I like best so I didn’t need to practise.”

Cooper also wanted to add another medal to his collection and improve on his time. After finishing his race on Wednesday, Cooper was happy he made a faster time.

“I was definitely a bit quicker.”

Like the previous year, Cooper’s favourite part of the event was the running.

“I liked running on the beach most. It was a little bit tough but fun.”











