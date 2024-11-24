Hopkinson said AMR Week is also a good opportunity to celebrate successes in reducing antibiotic use.

He said there are a few different misconceptions he will be discussing in the series.

One of the myths targeted in the series is that whole herds of dairy cows should be given antibiotics at drying off. Photo / NZME

They include antibiotics being able to fix everything, antibiotics being the only way to reduce infection, antibiotics should never be used because of AMR, fixing AMR is too difficult so why bother, whole dairy herd antibiotic at drying off is best, and more.

Hopkinson said it is important for vets to use antibiotics appropriately in animals because there is always a risk that bacteria from animals can infect humans.

“If these bacteria also happen to be resistant to antibiotics because of poor use in animals, then we would struggle to treat ourselves.”

He said owners can help reduce the need for antibiotics in their pets and livestock by providing the right environment to either prevent the animal from coming into contact with the bacteria, or to support the animal’s natural immune system in fighting an infection.

“Vaccinations are a huge help, but good nutrition, shelter, and maintaining a clean and hygienic environment are also important. Think high-quality pet foods, washing your pet’s bedding, teat spraying dairy cows, and maintaining biosecurity between farms.”

Hopkinson said in New Zealand we are very fortunate that overuse or misuse of antibiotics hasn’t led to resistant infections in animals yet, but that doesn’t mean we should be complacent about antibiotic use.

“We are in a far better position continuing to prevent AMR voluntarily, rather than play catch up and having antibiotic restrictions imposed on us by legislation.”

The first myth-buster video, Antibiotics can fix everything, is now available at vimeo.com/1030524962/5303fae3a8?ts=0&share=copy.

In total, there will be five videos – one a week for the next five weeks.