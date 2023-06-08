Three of Roger Dettling's Valais Blacknose sheep Cajsa, Colt and Chase. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Three Midhirst Valais Blacknose sheep flocks are ready for an open day.

Midhirst farmer Roger Dettling of Mythen Valais NZ says he and two other Midhirst farmers will share their knowledge about the breed at the event.

“My flock along with Midview NZ Valais and Top Knot Croft are located in roughly the same area. We’ve all worked together so we can show people our flocks and discuss the sheep with people interested in the breed.”

Valais Blacknose sheep originated in the Valais region of Switzerland. The first Valais Blacknose embryos came to New Zealand in 2017 from the UK. The sheep are well known for their friendly nature, black faces, ears, and the black patches on their noses.

Roger says the three Midhirst flocks have a range of F1, F2 and F3, ewes, rams and purebred lambs between them.

“Our flocks are different sizes and set up differently. The event gives people the chance to learn about three completely different flock set-ups.”

Roger, his wife Sam and their children were interested in Valais sheep as Roger’s family originated from Switzerland.

“These sheep tie in with my family history. My flock name is Mythen, which is also Swiss.”

Roger started his flock by purchasing two in-lamb English Leicester ewes from a Wairarapa breeder in 2020.

“From those English Leicester ewes we had our first-generation Valais Blacknose lambs that year. In 2020 we only had rams born. To help the breeding process we purchased some more in-lamb ewes. Out of that, we had two rams and one ewe. In 2024 we will be able to use those to breed.”

Roger says he’s looking forward to meeting people interested in the breed.

“We’re all happy to help people get started on their Valais Blacknose sheep journey.”

The details:

What: Midhirst Valais Blacknose sheep open day

When: Sunday, June 18, starting 11am

Other: Registrations essential. Message the Mythen Valais NZ Facebook or email rogerdettling@yahoo.co.au to register. Addresses given once registered



