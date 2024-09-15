“It was a terrific run,” Sharrock said.

“He’s a horse that could’ve been anything but he’s got knee issues, hence why in his fifth start I’ve run him in an open class race because there was no Rating 75 1200m races in off ground, so we’ve had no choice. If he was 100% sound, he’s the real deal, but we’ve just got to deal with what we’ve got. There’s a 1000m race in three weeks to a month’s time, then a Listed sprint at Te Rapa not long after, so those are the logical targets for him.”

The race Sharrock was referring to is the Listed Legacy Lodge Sprint (1200m), to be run at the Waikato venue on November 9.

Raced by Explosive Breeding Ltd, Lazio is out of Sharrock’s Listed-winning mare Madonna Mia, who has most notably produced champion Hong Kong sprinter Lucky Sweynesse, alongside Group Three-performer Signora Nera.

“She (Madonna Mia) is due to drop a Savabeel in October and I’m hoping and praying we’re going to get a filly, for myself and Mr Chittick,” he said.

“She’s been a great mare for us, she’s left a champion and a Group horse, she’s been a very good broodmare.”

Sharrock was also more than satisfied with the performance of Sumi, who is now on target for the Gr.3 Grangewilliam Stud Taranaki Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) in three weeks’ time.

“She was very good as well, she’s gone in with one jump-out and she’ll go to the Breeders Stakes at Hawera now. That’ll tighten her up nicely for that and I was quite impressed with her,” he said.

Later on the card, stablemate Islington Lass lined up as favourite in the Waitoa Free Range Chicken Mile (1600m) and was also slow away, but she swiftly recovered cruising up the rail to settle in behind the speed.

As the pace quickened at the 600 metres, the mare was under pressure and was near last turning for home, while Sharp ‘N’ Smart, under a mammoth 63.5kg impost, loomed up and looked the winner for most of the straight.

With nearly 10 kilograms less weight on her back, Islington Lass found her feet in the closing stages and stormed up the inside to claim a remarkable win, much to the surprise of her jockey Triston Moodley.

“At the top of the corner I didn’t even think I was going to run a place, but she’s just a top quality mare and showed that today,” Moodley said.

“We were gone on the corner, so for her to pick up and win going away is really good from her.”

Sharrock was equally impressed with the performance, with the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2050m) now firmly in her sights come October 12 at Hastings.

“It was a terrific run from her, Sharp’N’Smart was huge with the weight he had to carry,” Sharrock said.

“I don’t think this mare likes heavy ground so she did well to get off the deck and win. It was a full tribute to her ability, she’s well on target for the Livamol.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk