Known as The Castle, the building on Regan Street is the home of amateur theatre group Stratford on Stage. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A man’s home may well be his castle, but in Taranaki, a local theatre group’s home has been their castle in name only - something they are hoping will soon change.

Stratford on Stage has been operating out of The Castle on Regan Street for over three decades, says Stratford on Stage president Rubeana Reader.

“One member remembers rehearsing for Fiddler on the Roof at The Castle thirty years ago. We know it was in 1990 that a meeting was held about reforming the Stratford Theatre group, which has since become known as Stratford on Stage. After that meeting, The Castle became the Stratford on Stage clubrooms, having been previously used as a Masonic Hall, a dance studio and for the brass band.”

A report to Stratford District Council’s January policy and services committee meeting asked councillors to decide on the future of the building, along with two other surplus properties the council owns.

The decision report - disposal of surplus properties - asked elected members to consider selling each of the three properties, noting this would release funds for other council activities and reduce staff time spent on managing the properties.

The report, written by council project manager Steve Taylor, gave a suggested disposal process for each of the three properties.

The other two properties under discussion were a section of land on Beaconsfield and Stanley Road measuring around three hectares, with a 2023 capital value of $425,000, and a 2,200sq m section of land along State Highway 3 with a capital value of $12,000.

The Stratford on Stage building is on a site of 515sq m with a capital value of $190,000. It is currently leased to Stratford on Stage until June 2028.

Stratford on Stage pay a peppercorn lease of $1 a year, Rubeana says.

“We pick up all costs associated with the building, however, so there are no costs from The Castle that Stratford Council pays as we fully maintain the building, pay rates and insurance and we pay for all repairs and maintenance.”

While the cheap rent is obviously a bonus, not owning their own theatre does come with some drawbacks, says Rubeana.

“If we were to own it, we would be able to apply for capital grants from various funding organisations to upgrade the building and maybe even extend it to make it an even better space.”

At the meeting, councillors voted in favour of offering the property to Stratford on Stage at market value, rather than putting it on the open market.

Speaking in favour of the decision, which will be ratified at the next full council meeting, councillor Ellen Hall said it was the right decision.

“It supports a local group ... it is in line with our values and our core priorities.”

Councillor John Sandford said the property was used by the Stratford Band before Stratford on Stage.

“Did they actually own it and give it to us? Because if we didn’t actually pay for the land, then there’s something to be said about gifting it to them [Stratford on Stage], I would have thought.”

Stratford on Stage had never “come to us for a hand-out”, he said.

“And they do some great things in the community.”

Councillor Steve Beck asked if it was possible to find out how the property had come to belong to the council.

“Because if it was gifted, we gift it on, that’s my theory.”

Chief executive Sven Hanne said records would be checked and this information would be included as part of the step.

Rubeana says having a local theatre space in the town brings a benefit to the community.

“We aim to do at least two shows a year, as well as supporting local schools, the local dance school and Team Hope, who have all used The Castle, as well as our volunteers, who also provide support to these groups. We believe the value that Stratford on Stage brings to the local community far outweighs the value of the building. Being able to acquire ownership will guarantee Stratford continues to have a local theatre group that provides a training ground for young people, the opportunity for all to have their moment on stage, and of course, gives our community the opportunity to see some great shows - having The Castle enables us to keep ticket prices low so people have the opportunity to attend live theatre.”

Councillors also made decisions on the other two surplus properties featured in the report, choosing to put both up for sale on the open market.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.