Members of the Taranaki Tai Chi Chuan Association demonstrating some movements at a previous World Tai Chi and Qigong day event.

Members of the Taranaki Tai Chi Chuan Association demonstrating some movements at a previous World Tai Chi and Qigong day event.

This Saturday is the 25th annual World Tai Chi and Qigong day, and the global event will be marked in Taranaki with a free public demonstration and class in New Plymouth.

The event, which takes place on the last Saturday of April each year, begins with mass Tai Chi and Qigong events at 10am local time worldwide, starting in New Zealand and ending with final events in Hawaii.

Judi Lee, Taranaki Tai Chi Chuan Association principal instructor, said the day is about “sharing a oneness of peace around the globe through the phrase One World, One Breath”.

Lee herself started learning Tai Chi nearly 40 years ago.

“I started Tai Chi classes in 1985 in New Plymouth with Margaret Underwood who had just started up the Taranaki Tai Chi School after she returned from Argentina studying with a Chinese master.”

Lee said she soon got hooked on the “moving, meditation and mindfulness” of Tai Chi.

“I fell in love with the flowing movements that were gentle and meditative and the feeling of oneness with existence. I loved the meditative feeling it gave me when I practised and the connectedness with the group I practised with. I have found it a wonderful grounding, balancing and calming tool through my life.”

The Taranaki Tai Chi school, which currently runs classes in New Plymouth, Oakura, Bellblock, Inglewood and Stratford, will celebrate its 40th year anniversary next year.

Lee said it is a type of movement or exercise that is accessible to all.

“Anyone can do Tai Chi and Qigong from young to elderly. It can even be done sitting in a chair for those who are not able to stand. It is very gentle and slow so easy to follow and we also emphasise that you only do what you are comfortable to do, what your body is comfortable with, without straining. This way it is possible to slowly build up strength and balance without injuring yourself. All you need is patience and persiverence. The main challenge people have is being able to slow themselves down.”

The movements of both Tai Chi and Qigong are focused on breathing and mindfulness, said Lee.

“The movements are strengthening and gentle, and beneficial for improving balance, strengthening the immune system and generally improving your health and wellbeing.”

She said the meditative aspect of the exercise helps with mental and emotional well-being as well as physical health.

For World Tai Chi and Qigong day this year, the Taranaki Tai Chi Chuan Association is holding a free demonstration and class which, along with other sessions across New Zealand at the same time, will “start off a world wide wave of chi as the world turns,” said Lee.

All are welcome to watch, or join in, on the day, said Lee.

The details:

What: Free Tai Chi and Qigong demonstration and class

When: Saturday, April 27, 10am

Where: Puke Ariki Landing, or in the museum foyer if wet.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.











